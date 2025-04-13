Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $53.70 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.