Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,810 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.