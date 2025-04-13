Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises 3.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Stellantis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 317,091 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STLA opened at $8.88 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

