373,577 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 373,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 13.1% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $33.97 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

