Entruity Wealth LLC Invests $833,000 in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

