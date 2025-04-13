Entruity Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 884,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 181,714 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.29. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

