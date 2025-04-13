Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

