APG Asset Management N.V. Has $865,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,300,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 157.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Jabil stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

