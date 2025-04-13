Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 91,400 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR opened at $45.61 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.65%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

