PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $63,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,959.36. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares in the company, valued at $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,501 shares of company stock worth $1,546,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.58.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

