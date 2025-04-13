Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,446 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,407,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,496,000. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 206,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 194,164 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

