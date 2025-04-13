Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.69 and its 200-day moving average is $411.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

