F M Investments LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $110.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.