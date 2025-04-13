Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Trading Up ? – Here’s Why

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Free Report) shares shot up ? during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.
Global Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.
Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blockchain Technologies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.