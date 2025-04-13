George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

George Risk Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.10.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

