PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Shares Up 11% – Here’s Why

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) were up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 335,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
