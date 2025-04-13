Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 465,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,839,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $348.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.