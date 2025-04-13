Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,024 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.17.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

CMI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.