Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 172 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.