Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.50 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

