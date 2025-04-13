Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,680 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

