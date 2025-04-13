Promising Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or support virtual reality technology and related immersive digital experiences. These companies may focus on hardware like VR headsets, software and content creation, or the necessary infrastructure to deliver virtual and augmented reality applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $32.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.05. 19,451,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,690,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.40.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.03. 4,316,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 9,344,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 6,127,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,556,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.63. 441,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $217.36.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 600,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.86.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 391,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,828. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. POET Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.79.

