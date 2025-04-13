Argent Trust Co Takes $208,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,402. The trade was a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,247. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

