Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after buying an additional 1,326,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $27,254,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $18,555,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,180,000.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $905,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

