Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,258 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $638.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BFST. Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

