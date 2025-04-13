Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

