Covestor Ltd Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $282,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,888,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TOST opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,404.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

