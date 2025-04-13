Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $65.53 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.