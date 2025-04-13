Qtron Investments LLC Sells 21,266 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vale by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3758 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.