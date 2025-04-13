Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $543.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.