Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,066,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.