Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

