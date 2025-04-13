Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

CAG opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

