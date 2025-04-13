1,819 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

