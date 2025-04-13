Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE OKE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

