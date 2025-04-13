LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This trade represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $143.99 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.