LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,872 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wabash National by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wabash National by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -4.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

