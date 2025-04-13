Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $13.71 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
