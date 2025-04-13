Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078,616 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 736,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.