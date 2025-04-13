Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $36.42 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.