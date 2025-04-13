Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,946,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

