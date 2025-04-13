Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after buying an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS HYD opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
