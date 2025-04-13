Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 5.5 %

AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Bank of America increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

