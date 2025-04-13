Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 646.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,195 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sony Group by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,571 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

