Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 29,458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

