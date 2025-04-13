Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 3,086 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 616.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $127.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

