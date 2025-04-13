Crux Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE DE opened at $459.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
