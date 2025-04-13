Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 4,632 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

