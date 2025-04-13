Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

