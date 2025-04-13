Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

